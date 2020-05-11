Effective Monday: SC restaurants allowed to reopen for limited dine-in

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Beginning today, you may be able to dine inside some of your favorite restaurants, according to South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster.

McMaster announced that restaurants throughout South Carolina will be allowed to reopen for limited dine-in services effective Monday, May 11.

The Governor’s office says based on advice and recommendations from the “Response” component of accelerateSC, which includes input from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and the South Carolina Restaurant & Lodging Association (SCRLA), Governor McMaster has established guidelines for restaurants to follow if and when they choose to open for dine-in services. Those guidelines include, but are not limited to, the following:

Only allow 50% of posted occupancy inside, as determined by fire marshals

Tables should be spaced 6-8 feet apart

Additional cleaning and sanitizing guidelines for equipment, tables, chairs, etc.

Additional guidance for health checks for all employees

Social distancing guidance for employees and customers, including recommende

For a list of the guidelines, click here https://governor.sc.gov/sites/default/files/Documents/newsroom/SC%20restaurant%20reopening%20guidelines%20Phase%20Two%205.8.20.pdf