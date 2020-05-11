Man charged in Orangeburg shooting that left victim hospitalized

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — An Orangeburg man is charged with Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime, and Possession with the Intent to Distribute marijuana after deputies allege he shot a man nearly weeks ago.

According to authorities, say 38 year old Nicholas Franklin was located at a Crown Inn motel where he was positively identified and arrested in connection with the April 22 incident.

Deputies say the initial incident happened on College Avenue where they found a 48 year old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his mid-section.

According to the victim, a male and female drove near him in a blue Chrysler before demanding money from him. When the victim told the suspects he didn’t have anything, he was told to empty his pockets. The victim complied with the demands but according to the incident report the victim was still shot anyway.

Bond was set on Franklin at $20,000.