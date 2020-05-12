Citadel cadets, students to return to campus in August

Charleston, S.C. (WOLO)– The Citadel is joining a list of South Carolina colleges and universities planning returns to in-person instruction in the fall.

Tuesday Citadel President Gen. Glenn M. Walters USMC (ret.) announced that the military college is planning to reopen campus in August to begin the 2020-2021 academic year.

Gen. Walters added that there is a need for flexibility to comply with “laws, orders, and best practices as the COVID-19 crisis continues.”

Both the University of South Carolina and Newberry College have also announced plans to reopen campuses for the upcoming fall semester.