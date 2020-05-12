Dreher High picks Daryl Jarvis as next basketball coach

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Dreher High found its new basketball coach Tuesday.

Daryl Jarvis was hired by the high school to serve as the newest hoops head man, taking over for Steven Moore who had been at the school since 2016.

Jarvis comes from West Florence, where he went 35-17 the last two seasons. The Knights made it to the playoffs each of the last two seasons under Jarvis.

Before his stop at West Florence, Jarvis spent five seasons at CA Johnson.