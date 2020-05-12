Miss SC Pageant postponed until 2021

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Pageant hopefuls will have to wait until June of 2021 to vie for the title of Miss South Carolina or Miss Teen South Carolina.

According to a press release, the unanimous decision was reached Tuesday by the Board of Directors of the Miss South Carolina Scholarship Organization.

The decision was made in accordance with guidelines released Friday by the Miss America Organization due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

According to organizers, Morgan Nichols, the reigning Miss South Carolina and Kellan Fenegan, the current Miss South Carolina Teen will also continue in their roles until next June.