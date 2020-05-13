Former Summerville principal accused of killing wife found dead

The Charleston Co. Coroner say James Yarborough was found dead in his Folly Beach home
Image: Summerville Police Department

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — A former Summerville High School principal charged with murdering his wife in 2019 has been found dead.

On Thursday, the Charleston County Coroner’s Office said 65-year-old James Stanton “Stan” Yarborough died at his Folly Beach residence around 10:30 a.m.

On Sept. 17, 2019, deputies found the body of Karen Yarborough after she was reported missing by him.

He initially told officials that she left their home to go on a walk the night before but hadn’t returned.

During the investigation, officers located a single bullet on the floor of the Yarboroughs’ bedroom, but no empty cartridge. They also observed blood on his shirt. At the time, he said he didn’t own a gun and that he was taking blood thinners.

On Sept. 18, Yarborough was charged with murder, obstruction of justice and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

In November, he was released from jail on bond and was subject to electronic monitoring.

The cause of death is pending an autopsy.

Folly Beach Police are investigating.

