Former Summerville principal accused of killing wife found dead
The Charleston Co. Coroner say James Yarborough was found dead in his Folly Beach home
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — A former Summerville High School principal charged with murdering his wife in 2019 has been found dead.
On Thursday, the Charleston County Coroner’s Office said 65-year-old James Stanton “Stan” Yarborough died at his Folly Beach residence around 10:30 a.m.
On Sept. 17, 2019, deputies found the body of Karen Yarborough after she was reported missing by him.
He initially told officials that she left their home to go on a walk the night before but hadn’t returned.
During the investigation, officers located a single bullet on the floor of the Yarboroughs’ bedroom, but no empty cartridge. They also observed blood on his shirt. At the time, he said he didn’t own a gun and that he was taking blood thinners.
On Sept. 18, Yarborough was charged with murder, obstruction of justice and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
In November, he was released from jail on bond and was subject to electronic monitoring.
The cause of death is pending an autopsy.
Folly Beach Police are investigating.