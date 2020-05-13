Krispy Kreme Doughnuts offering Free ‘Grad Dozen’ for Seniors

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Here’s something sweet for the graduates.

Krispy Kreme has a special ‘Graduate dozen’ available all next week 5/18-5/24.

They’re marked with 2020 icing.

On May 19, 2020 only, Krispy Kreme has announced, any graduating senior can get a free 2020 graduate dozen by visiting a Krispy Kreme and wearing your cap and gown or some other proof of graduation.

For more information on the Free 5/19 deal for Graduating Seniors, click here https://www.krispykreme.com/promos/2020seniorweek