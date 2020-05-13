Sumter family is reunited with dog a year after it was stolen

Sumter,SC (WOLO) —- A Sumter family has been reunited with their pup a year after deputies say it was stolen from their yard and neglected.

Deputies say they were able to locate the canine after responding to a home on Griffin Lane where they were told there was possible case of neglect.

The Sumter County’s Office arrived at the home where they say they saw the dog neglected in the yard. After a closer look at the animal, they determined the dog was in ‘poor condition’ and could no longer remain at the home.

Sumter County Animal Control removed the dog, and put it up for possible adoption, or rescue after more than a month of unsuccessful attempts to contact the individuals living at the residence.

The following day, a volunteer with the non profit group, Saving Sumter’s Strays noticed the dog looked similar to one named ‘Diesel’ reported missing from a Sumter home in June of 2019.

After comparing the missing dog flyer, with more recent pictures of the one in their possession the dog’s actual owner was asked to come to the shelter to identify the animal. While authorities say the family did considered the possibility that it may not be there dog, that theory was quickly dispelled they arrived.

Authorities say as soon as they opened the kennel gate, with his tail wagging, the now confirmed as ‘Diesel’ ran directly to the family. Captain Misty Lee says,

“The sequence of events that had to align for this dog to find its

owner were astounding,”

Officers are still in the process of trying to contact the person living at the

residence where Diesel was located.

Charges are forthcoming.