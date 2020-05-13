Sumter woman last seen leaving her daughter’s home vanishes

Sumter, SC (WOLO) —-The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing mother they say has not been seen since May 6, exactly one week ago.

Officials say 55 year old Valeri Magazine was last seen leaving her daughter’s Ashby Road home around midnight. Officials say Magazine was with an ‘unknown’ person.

Magazine is described as 5’6″, weighs 210 pounds and has dark colored hair and brown eyes. Deputies say the missing mother was last seen wearing colored tights a tank top.

If you have any information that help deputies or know of Magazine’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC or the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000.