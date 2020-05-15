Gov. McMaster tours Midlands plant that makes face shields for service industry

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Governor Henry McMaster toured a 3-D printing facility that ABC Columbia profiled this week for making masks to protect those in the service industry.

Z-Verse in West Columbia plans to produce about 200,000 z-shield flex’s per day.

The face shield is reusable and washable and helps protect both the staff and customers say company officials.

Right now, the Midlands company is one of the largest manufacturers of face shields in the U.S.

Z-Verse hopes to deliver more than 20 million shields by July.