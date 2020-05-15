Man charged after stolen dog reunited with family

Rob Dew,
Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– Sumter deputies say a suspect is in custody after a stolen dog was recovered from his property and reunited with its family.

Investigators say Shawn Prescott, 43, is charged with receiving stolen goods and ill treatment of animals on March 13th.

In the process of preparing the dog named Diesel for adoption it was discovered that it had been reported stolen from a family in Sumter in June of 2019.

The dog was returned to its owner May 8th.

