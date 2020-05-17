DHEC: 5 more deaths, 163 new cases of COVID-19

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — On Sunday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 163 new cases of coronavirus, and five more deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 8,816 and those who have died to 385.

Four of those deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Dillon, Horry, Richland and Sumter counties, and one death occurred in a middle-aged individual in Florence County.

As South Carolina increases testing, there will likely be more laboratory-confirmed cases. The total number of tests performed yesterday statewide was 7,471 and the percent positive was 2.2%. When the percent positive is low, it may indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive may more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community.

As part of our ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners throughout the state to set up free mobile testing and popup clinics to bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 57 mobile testing events scheduled through June 3 with new mobile clinics regularly added.

Upcoming free DHEC mobile testing clinics include:

May 18: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Charleston Convention Center, *partnership with Kroger Health Harris Teeter, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston

May 18: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. State Fairgrounds, *partnership with Kroger Health Harris Teeter, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia

May 18: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saluda Primary School, partnership with Emanuel Clinic, 200 Matthews Dr., Saluda

May 20: 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Calhoun Falls Family Practice, partnership with Carolina Health Centers, 535 Jackson St, Calhoun Falls

May 20: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Johnston Elementary School, partnership with Johnston Elementary School, 514 Lee St., Johnston

May 21: 1 p.m.- 4 p.m. Johnston Elementary School, partnership with Johnston Elementary School, 514 Lee St., Johnston

May 22: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Charleston Convention Center, *partnership with Kroger Health Harris Teeter, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston

May 22: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. State Fairgrounds, *partnership with Kroger Health Harris Teeter, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia

May 23: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Charleston Convention Center, *partnership with Kroger Health Harris Teeter, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston

May 23: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. State Fairgrounds, *partnership with Kroger Health Harris Teeter, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia

May 27: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Salem First Baptist Church, partnership with Clemson University Sullivan Center, 151 Crestwood Dr., Salem

May 27: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mims Recreation Center, partnership with Carolina Health Centers, 516 Mims Drive, McCormick

May 29: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Charleston Convention Center, *partnership with Kroger Health Harris Teeter, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston

May 29: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. State Fairgrounds, *partnership with Kroger Health Harris Teeter, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia

May 29: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Fair Oak Youth Center, partnership with Clemson University Sullivan Center, 150 School House Rd., Westminster

May 30: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Charleston Convention Center, *partnership with Kroger Health Harris Teeter, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston

May 30: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. State Fairgrounds, *partnership with Kroger Health Harris Teeter, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia

June 3: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ware Shoals High School, partnership with Carolina Health Centers, 56 S. Greenwood Ave., Ware Shoals

*Kroger Health and Harris Teeter partner events are by appointment only. Individuals must schedule an appointment via Kroger Health’s online portal at www.thelittleclinic.com/ drivethru-testing.

For additional mobile testing clinics around the state, visit DHEC’s mobile testing clinic webpage. We update this page regularly as new testing clinics are confirmed.

As of this morning, 3,798 inpatient hospital beds are available and 6,583 are in use, which is a 63.41% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 6,583 inpatient beds currently used, 392 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.