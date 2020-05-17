Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy win Taylor Made’s Driving Charity event

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — It all came down to one final shot in a closest-to-the-pin playoff hole, but Irmo’s Dustin Johnson and No. 1 Rory McIlroy came away with a win in Taylor Made’s Driving Charity skins tournament.

The duo took down the team of Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff in the first live televised golf event in over two months. The players carried their own bags on the course, and social distancing was enforced among the limited personnel on-hand.

“It’s been awesome,” McIlroy said. “It was nice to get back on the golf course and get back to some sense of normalcy.”

A win for them is a win for all.@McIlroyRory and @DJohnsonPGA have won the TaylorMade #DrivingRelief skins match, raising $1,850,000 dollars worth of skins to go towards COVID-19 relief efforts! pic.twitter.com/99uZQ7eOfD — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 17, 2020

Johnson and McIlroy’s win helped raise $1.85 million for the American Nurse’s Foundation, while Fowler and Wolff’s play earned $1.15 for the CDC Foundation. Combined with viewer donations throughout the day, the even raised over $5.5 million for COVID-19 relief efforts.

“It’s incredible what we did,” Johnson said. “Obviously it’s very nice to be a part of something so cool. Just to get back out and play golf again, a little bit competitive, it was a lot of fun.”