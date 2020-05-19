Coastal planning to play full season of football, game vs. South Carolina

CONWAY, S.C. (WOLO) — Coastal Athletics is still planning to play a full season of football in 2020, despite COVID-19 concerns.

According to a school official, Coastal’s 12-game schedule remains in tact with the Chanticleers opening the season against South Carolina at Williams-Brice on Sept. 5.

For the second-straight season, all of South Carolina’s non-conference opponents are located in the Carolinas, an enormous benefit during the Coronavirus pandemic. The Gamecocks will host Coastal, East Carolina, Wofford and heads to Clemson this year.

Last season, USC went 1-3 in their non-conference schedule, beating Charleston Southern and falling to North Carolina, App State and Clemson.