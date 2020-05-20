CDC releases new guidelines for safely reopening country

The new report gives detailed steps on how the country should reopen safely

(CNN) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released new guidelines for reopening the country.

The 60-page report details the steps the u-s should take as it moves away from stay-at-home orders because of the pandemic.

The suggestions include a detailed road map on how schools, restaurants, transit, and

and child care facilities should safely re-open.The white house shelved a slightly longer set of recommendations after it found that version too specific.

A senior CDC official says references to faith-based guidance was taken out of the original version.