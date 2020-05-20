Food 4 Foster Families Drive-In Food Drive coming soon

COLUMBIA, S.C., (WOLO) — Members of Washington Street United Methodist Church (WSUMC) are holding a drive-in food drive for families of the Foster Care Program at Epworth Children’s Home in Columbia, SC. “Food 4 Foster Families of Epworth” will take place on Thursday, May 28 from 2:00-4:00 pm; and Friday, May 29 from 10:00 am to noon in the parking lot of the church located at 1401 Washington Street on the corner of Bull and Washington Streets. The community is encouraged to participate in this worthy cause.

The Foster Care Program at Epworth Children’s Home provides foster homes for children who have experienced abuse, neglect, and/or loss. Being a part of a nurturing family is the right setting to bring life-transforming change. Epworth’s Foster Care Program provides qualified foster parents with the training, tools, and support they need to make a difference in the lives of children.

Along with the requested donations, WSUMC members will be purchasing fresh fruit and vegetables from local farmers and sending these items along with the non-perishables collected. Volunteers from WSUMC will be delivering these items to these families on May 29.

Items being collected are peanut butter, jelly, cereal, canned meat (beef stew, corned beef, tuna, chicken), canned vegetables, grits, pasta sauce, pasta, Ramen noodle packs, baked beans, boxed mac and cheese, packages of dry peas or beans, flour, sugar, cornmeal; as well as laundry and dishwasher detergent.

Cash donations are also greatly appreciated and can be donated online at wsmethodist.org or by mailing a check to WSUMC, 1401 Washington St., Columbia, SC 29201. Please note Food Drive on any monetary donation.