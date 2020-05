Virtual event to raise awareness for Providence Home

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) Providence Home is partnering with local radio and television personality Kelly Nash and Splash Omnimedia to host a live, virtual event.

It’s happening Thursday, May 21st from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The event is meant to raise awareness for Providence Home, which is a transformational ministry helping homeless men seeking stability and restoration after alcohol/drug addiction or incarceration.

To attend the event, click HERE.