Columbia is getting warmer – just like the rest of the the world, the United States, and South Carolina. Below is the increase in the average temperature since 1970. You might be thinking to yourself that 2.7 degrees isn’t all that much. Consider a few things. This trend is showing no signs of stopping. In fact it’s speeding up. This is almost exclusively because of human activities. We burn fossil fuels (gas, oil, coal) for electricity and transportation (among other things). This process releases gases in the atmosphere that trap heat. And our we continue to burn fossil fuels at a faster rate – creating even more heat-trapping gasses.