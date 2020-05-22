Crayola unveils new crayon collection represents global skin tones

(CNN) — Crayola has launched a new product aimed at cultivating a more inclusive world for children.

The company released a new line of crayons designed to represent over 40 global skin tones.

Crayola says it hopes its ‘Colors of the World‘ collection will increase representation and foster a greater sense of belonging and acceptance among children.

The 135 year old arts and crafts behemoth developed 24 new crayons designed to represent over 40 skin tones across the world, said the company in a press release.

Crayola announced the new crayons in conjunction with UN World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development.

“With the world growing more diverse than ever before, Crayola hopes our new Colors of the World crayons will increase representation and foster a greater sense of belonging and acceptance,” said Crayola CEO Rich Wuerthele in the release. “We want the new Colors of the World crayons to advance inclusion within creativity and impact how kids express themselves.”

The collection comes in exclusive 32 or 24-count boxes. The new product will hit stores in July.