Fort Jackson will live stream the Memorial Day ceremony for the public
FORT JACKSON, S.C., (WOLO) – Fort Jackson will conduct a Memorial Day ceremony at
11:30 a.m. May 25 at Centennial Park on post.
The event is not open for in-person attendance except for those who are
participating in it.
In an effort to protect the community and workforce,
the ceremony can be viewed live at www.facebook.com/FortJackson/
At noon, there will be the national 21 gun salute with howitzers.
Even though Fort Jackson is moving towards a steady state, the pandemic
continues to influence the post’s daily activities, but it will not halt
Fort Jackson’s efforts to honor the fallen.
The installation will honor the
men and women who have lost their lives while serving in the U.S. Armed
Forces.
“We must never forget because our fallen made the ultimate sacrifice in the
defense of our nation'” said Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen Milford H.”
Beagle, Jr. “COVID has changed how we do things, but it won’t change what
we do. Taking the time to remember our fallen on Memorial Day is something
that not even COVID can change.”
Leadership continues to monitor events associated with COVID-19 and will
take all prudent measures necessary to ensure the safety of our service
members, civilian employees, family members and the community.
