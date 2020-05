Fort Jackson will live stream the Memorial Day ceremony for the public

FORT JACKSON, S.C., (WOLO) – Fort Jackson will conduct a Memorial Day ceremony at

11:30 a.m. May 25 at Centennial Park on post.

The event is not open for in-person attendance except for those who are

participating in it.

In an effort to protect the community and workforce,

the ceremony can be viewed live at www.facebook.com/FortJackson/

At noon, there will be the national 21 gun salute with howitzers.

Even though Fort Jackson is moving towards a steady state, the pandemic

continues to influence the post’s daily activities, but it will not halt

Fort Jackson’s efforts to honor the fallen.

The installation will honor the

men and women who have lost their lives while serving in the U.S. Armed

Forces.

“We must never forget because our fallen made the ultimate sacrifice in the

defense of our nation'” said Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen Milford H.”

Beagle, Jr. “COVID has changed how we do things, but it won’t change what

we do. Taking the time to remember our fallen on Memorial Day is something

that not even COVID can change.”

Leadership continues to monitor events associated with COVID-19 and will

take all prudent measures necessary to ensure the safety of our service

members, civilian employees, family members and the community.

For timely information, follow Fort Jackson social media platforms and visit

our COVID-19 prevention and updates page at

https://home.army.mil/jackson/index.php/about/coronavirus-2019-prevention-and-updates

Download the Fort Jackson app, available on Apple and Android devices, to

receive current updates and notifications.