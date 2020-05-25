Gamecock Baseball’s Tringali Named to the SEC Community Service Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Redshirt sophomore pitcher Cam Tringali has been named to the Southeastern Conference’s Community Service Team, the league announced this morning (Monday, May 25).

Tringali, a Columbia native, helped out with the Week of Giving at Heathwood Hall in his hometown. Then in October, he and the team hosted the Chapin Screaming Eagles at Founders Park, playing a game against the Gamecocks. Tringali volunteered at the Ray Tanner Run, which takes place every fall and ends at Founders Park. The run is part of the Ray Tanner Foundations and raises money for charities in the Midlands.

In a continuing effort to recognize the accomplishments of student-athletes beyond the field of competition, the Southeastern Conference once again highlighted a Community Service Team for baseball for the 2020 season. The conference names a Community Service Team for each of its 21 league-sponsored sports, looking to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to his community through superior service efforts.

Tringali went 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 10.2 innings pitched in six appearances in relief this season. He earned the win at Furman (March 3), striking out seven in five innings of work.