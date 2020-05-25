Gamecock women’s basketball gets first commitment of 2021 class

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The coronavirus pandemic has shut down much of the sports world, but it hasn’t stopped Dawn Staley from heating up the recruiting trail.

Today, the Gamecocks got their first commitment for the 2021 class in a big way, landing No. 26 prospect Aubryanna Hall over Kentucky, Mississippi State, and Tennessee among others.

C O M M I T T E D 🖤… pic.twitter.com/WPK0TB0kDD — Breezyyy 🤩 (@breezyhalll) May 25, 2020

Hall is the No. 10 guard in the nation, and standing at 5-foot-11 she brings plenty of size to the Gamecocks’ backcourt.

She’s the first commitment for South Carolina for 2021, but she certainly won’t be the last. Dawn Staley has taken to twitter recently to indicate that other “birdies” are ready to fly home to Columbia in the coming weeks.

Another the birdie flew in the nest!! 🤗🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/JsWmOormd1 — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) May 12, 2020