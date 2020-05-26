Lower Richland hires new football coach

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Lower Richland has a new football coach.

Dutch Fork offensive line coach Marlin Taylor was officially named the new head man of the Diamond Hornets Tuesday. He replaces Rodney Barr who stepped down from the position earlier this month.

Taylor’s spent the last four seasons at Dutch Fork, helping the Silver Foxes win four-straight 5-A state championships.

Prior to his time at Dutch Fork, he served as an assistant at Ridge View and Keenan High Schools.