From the NASA website: “NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley will fly on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft, lifting off on a Falcon 9 rocket at 4:33 p.m. EDT May 27, from Launch Complex 39A in Florida, for an extended stay at the space station for the Demo-2 mission.”

https://www.nasa.gov/specials/dm2/

But there’s about a 50/50 chance that the launch will even happen. That’s because rain and low clouds could get in the way.