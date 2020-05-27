Fauci: we could have a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year

(ABC NEWS) – Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN on Wednesday morning that he thinks “we have a good chance — if all the things fall in the right place — that we might have a vaccine that would be deployable by the end of the year.”

The World Health Organization says there are 10 vaccines in human trials worldwide.

Fauci says he believes vaccine development could prevent a second wave of the virus.