Looking for free COVID-19 testing? Prisma Health hosts community testing sites

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you are looking for free coronavirus testing, you can check out one of Prisma Health’s COVID-19 community testing sites this week.

Prisma Health officials say the community testing is done in partnership with DHEC.

PER PRISMA HEALTH

Testing at this week’s sites will be provided 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Midlands locations

Wednesday, May 27, Manning Junior High School, 1101 W.L. Hamilton Road, Manning

Thursday, May 28, St. Andrews Park, 920 Beatty Road, Columbia

Saturday, May 30, Harbison Elementary School, 257 Crossbow Drive, Columbia

Prisma Health says this is what you need to know about community testing sites:

People will be tested for active COVID-19 infections.

No one needs a doctor’s order.

Testing will be given regardless of ability to pay.

No appointment is needed.

Spanish-speaking Prisma Health team members will be available at every site.

All those taking part will be given masks when they arrive. They will also be asked to maintain social distancing.

Test results should come back within four days.

Everyone tested will receive follow-up information about test results – whether positive or negative – from providers at Prisma Health.



Everyone will get tips on isolating at home if sick, caring for themselves and seeking more help if symptoms worsen.

For details of additional sites or to ensure that inclement weather hasn’t affected scheduled drive-through sites, visit https://www.prismahealth.org/coronavirus/