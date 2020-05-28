Dominion Energy Partnering on Wind Farm off Virginia Coast

From renwableengergyworld.com:

“Thomas Brostrøm, President of Ørsted North America announced on LinkedIn that the first offshore wind turbine was installed in U.S. federal waters on Tuesday, May 26. He called it a “monumental day for the U.S. offshore wind industry.”

The Siemens Gamesa 6-MW turbine was installed 27 miles offshore near Virginia and is one of two turbines that will make up the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project, a pilot project being developed by Ørsted and Dominion Energy.”

