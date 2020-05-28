Funeral protests held for COVID-19 victims

SC is just one of several places across the country that have held similar protests

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — protestors are holding a funeral procession for the victims of COVID-19.

The procession began at Leevy’s Funeral Home and ended at Senator Lindsey Graham’s campaign office on Hampton Street in downtown Columbia.

Protests began across the country on May 20, as a day of mourning and an attempt to hold President Donald Trump and Senator Lindsey Graham accountable for what they say is their failure to protect people during the coronavirus pandemic.