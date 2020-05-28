Healthcare SC announces job openings for MLILY bed company in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Healthcare SC, LLC is announcing job openings for the MLILY bed company in Fairfield County amid the pandemic.

Curtis spoke to Extraordinary Headhunters Recruiting Director Brianna Graham and MLILY HR Director Jameese Guess-Smoot.

They talked about the job openings in Winnsboro that include positions like machine operators and working in production for the mattress firm.

If you want to apply for these openings or for more information, you can email your resume to Brianna at brianna@extraordinaryheadhuntersllc.com.

You can also call (803) 636-1145.

For more information on the company, visit MLILY’s website by clicking here.