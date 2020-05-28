SCHSL releases guidelines for sports’ return

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The South Carolina High School league published guidelines on Thursday afternoon, detailing a return to sports this summer.

“This information has carefully been compiled and surmised by a task force of representatives from the League staff, SC superintendents, member school athletics directors and coaches, and the SCHSL Sports Medicine Advisory Committee,” SCHSL Commissioner Jerome Singleton said.



The league will allow the state’s public schools to begin summer workouts, but won’t guide schools on when they can start. That will be left up to certain districts and schools.

According to the league, the reopening of sports will happen in three phases.

For a full list of guidelines released by the league, click here.

Face coverings:

Face coverings should be worn by athletes when not participating in the sports activity.

Coaches and staff, officials should wear cloth face coverings at all times during the workout sessions. (Artificial noisemakers such as an air horn or a timer system with an alarm can be used to signal in place of a traditional whistle.)

Plastic shields covering the entire face will not be allowed during participation due to the risk of unintended injury to the person wearing the shield or others.

Physical Activity and Athletic Equipment:

There should be no shared athletic equipment (towels, clothing, shoes, or sports specific equipment) between students.

Students should wear their own appropriate workout clothing (do not share clothing). Individual clothing/towels should be washed and cleaned at home after every workout.

No balls or sports equipment for first 10 days of workouts or 14 calendar days to minimize common contact points. Beginning with 11th day of workouts or 15th calendar day, properly cleaned and sanitized balls and sports equipment may be used. Must maintain 6ft. social distancing.

When permissible to use, all athletic equipment, including balls, should be cleaned after each individual use and prior to the next workout.

Individual drills requiring the use of athletic equipment are permissible, but the equipment should be cleaned prior to use by the next individual.

Football

Conditioning and individual drills. A player should not participate in drills with a single ball that will be handed off or passed to other teammates. Contact with other players is not allowed, and when permitted, there should be no sharing of sports equipment. Protective equipment prohibited.