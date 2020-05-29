Blythewood wide receiver Josh Burrell commits to Florida State

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — One of the top high school football talents in the state of South Carolina is heading to Tallahassee to play his college ball.

Today Blythewood 3-star wideout Josh Burell announced his commitment to Florida State for the 2021 season.

It's A Blessing Just To Be Here, Committed 🖤🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/CtVSFXPJlF — Joshua Burrell (@JoshBurr9_) May 29, 2020

Burrell is the No. 3 player in the state of South Carolina according to 247Sports.com and is the No. 75 overall wide receiver in the 2021 class. He also had offers from Appalachian State, Arizona State, Arkansas and Charlotte.