Derek Chauvin, one of four former officers fired for involvement in George Floyd’s death, taken into custody

The Minnesota governor activated the National Guard after protests.

ABC News – The death of George Floyd, a black man who was seen pinned down in a video by a white police officer and later died, has caused outrage in the city of Minneapolis. What started as mostly peaceful protests in the beginning of week had turned into chaos by Friday.

City leaders have pleaded with the community to voice their outrage in a lawful manner.

There have not yet been charges filed against any of the four officers at the scene, who were all fired, but the Department of Justice has made the investigation a “top priority.”

Derek Chauvin, one of the four former officers fired for their involvement in George Floyd’s death, has been taken into custody by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, according to Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman is scheduled to give a news conference on developments in the case at 2 p.m.

ABC News obtained a police bulletin issued to the Philadelphia Police Department and the Delaware Valley Intelligence Center that warned that anarchists and other groups are calling on their supporters to commit acts of violence against police officers in light of the protests in Minneapolis.

The bulletin said there have been several social media posts calling for looting and civil disobedience as well as other acts of violence.

“Domestic extremists, including anarchist extremists and other anti-government extremists, are using the unrest in Minneapolis to amplify and justify their calls for dismantling law enforcement agencies and carrying out attacks on law enforcement, government, and capitalist targets,” the bulletin said.

The bulletin stressed that non-violent protests are legal and protected by the Constitution.

“Anarchist extremists may be attracted to this call to action and engage in direct action against law enforcement property, such as buildings and vehicles, in order to draw attention to their cause,” it said.

Former President Barack Obama issued a statement on social media about Floyd’s death and the subsequent protests in Minneapolis.

“This shouldn’t be ‘normal’ in 2020 America,” he wrote. “It can’t be ‘normal.’ If we want our children to grow up in a nation that lives up to its highest ideals, we can and must be better.”

Obama said it is up to Minnesota officials to ensure that Floyd’s death is fully investigated and justice is ultimately done, however, he encouraged people “to work together to create a ‘new normal’ in which the legacy of bigotry and unequal treatment no longer infects our institutions or our hearts.”

Gov. Tim Walz called the death of George Floyd and the subsequent protests that took place have been “one of our darkest chapters.” However, he said he refused to let those who caused destruction to Minneapolis “take away the attention of the stain that we need to be working on” and pleaded with the community to help restore order.

Walz said that the “looting and recklessness” that occurred was not caused by those who wanted justice for Floyd.

“We have to restore order to our society before we can start addressing the issues,” the governor said, later calling one of the issues “fundamental institutional racism.”

He said that he would not “patronize” the black community as a white man, but asked the community to “help us use a humane way to get the streets back to a place where we can restore justice.”

Walz started off his press conference by acknowledging generations of pain and anguish that communities of color in America have experienced. He said that those communities have not been truly heard, “much like we failed to hear George Floyd as he pleaded for his life, as the world watched, by the people sworn to protect him, his community, our state.”

The commissioner for the state’s Department of Public Safety called Floyd’s death “murder.”

“That’s what it looked like to me,” Commissioner John Harrington said. His comment marked the first time a member of law enforcement call Floyd’s death murder publicly.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison began his remarks by quoting Martin Luther King Jr., saying “riot is the way that the unheart get heard.”

He said King urged people not to dismiss non-peaceful protests or relegate it as criminality, but ask what was really going on there.

Ellison said that protesters should not react to the National Guard in the way that may react to the Minneapolis Police Department. He noted they are two different agencies and “their job is trying to bring peace and calm back again.”

Ellison said that although people continue to ask when justice will be served, he believes authorities understand that “the wheels of justice must turn swiftly.”

He also said that while the investigation and criminal procedure for this case is important, it by no means addresses the root of these problems in this country.

“I think we’re gonna do some real change. … We’re not just gonna fix the windows and sweep up the glass. We’re gonna fix the broken, shattered society that leaves so many behind.”