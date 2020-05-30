Cancer patients 5 times more likely to die from coronavirus

Northen American and European researchers study cases from March to April

(CNN) — researchers are learning more about the risks cancer patients face if they become sick with covid-19.

North American and European researchers who looked at data

from 928 COVID-19 cases between the months of March

and April say patients with advanced cancer were more than five times more likely to die from coronavirus.

They also found that even if their cancer wasn’t spreading the coronavirus infection nearly doubled their risk of dying.