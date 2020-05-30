West Columbia Mayor declares State of Emergency, curfew

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Citing civil unrest near the Gervais Street Bridge, West Columbia Mayor Tem Miles has declared a state of emergency.

City officials say a curfew is effective beginning at 9 PM, on May 30, 2020, until 6 AM, May 31, 2020.

According to officials, the following activities are prohibited during the curfew:

(1) Be or travel upon any public street, alley or roadway or upon public property unless such travel is necessary to obtain medical assistance;

(2) Possess off one’s own premises, buy, sell, give away or otherwise transfer or dispose of any explosives, firearms, ammunition or dangerous weapon of any kind;

(3) Sell beer, wines or intoxicating beverages of any kind; or possess or consume the same off one’s own premises; or

(4) Sell gasoline or any other similar petroleum products or any other combustible or inflammable substances.

The City of West Columbia is committed to the safety of its citizens, visitors, and businesses. Please report any suspicious activity to the West Columbia Police Department.