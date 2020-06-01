Lower Richland NAACP to host online Candidates’ Forum 2020

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Lower Richland NAACP branch is hosting an online Candidates’ Forum 2020 tonight ahead of the June 9 primaries.

Curtis spoke the President of the branch, Robert Reese about the event that runs from 6 to 9 p.m.

Reese spoke about how you can ask questions to numerous candidates in Richland County during this event.

Officials say Richland County Coroner, Richland County Sheriff, County Council District 10, and House District 80 candidates will be in attendance.

If you want to participate in the forum through Zoom, the number is 82561865406.

You can also call in to ask questions at (929) 205-6099.

Reese also said his branch will host a Census Phone-A-Thon tonight at 6 as well, to help people fill out their 2020 Census forms.

To participate in the forum, visit Lower Richland NAACP’s Facebook page by clicking here.