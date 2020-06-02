Sources: NFL says camps only at team facilities due to coronavirus

The NFL has decide that teams must hold training camps this summer at their main practice facilities due to the coronavirus pandemic, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

The NFL plans to announce that plan, along with a tentative start to camps in late July.

Among teams that would have held camp away from their home facility this year are the Dallas Cowboys, Carolina Panthers, Washington Redskins, Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Panthers have prepared for every season since their first in 1995 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina. WSPA-TV in Spartanburg, citing sources, first reported this new development.

The league announced in mid-May that teams could begin re-opening their facilities on a limited basis when state and local governments allowed it.

The next phase of re-opening began on Monday with clubs allowed to re-open ticket offices, retail shops and other customer-facing facilities, as long as the openings fully comply with state and local regulations.

Currently, no coaches are allowed in team facilities, although that could change in the near future.