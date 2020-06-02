Today: Free COVID-19 Testing hosted by Lexington Medical Center and DHEC

(LEXINGTON, SC ) –If you are looking to get tested for Coronavirus, some Midlands health officials are hosting a free event Tuesday.

Lexington Medical Center is partnering with DHEC to host free COVID-19 testing at White Knoll High School in Lexington County Tuesday, June 2 from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Hospital officials say the testing is open to everyone and you do not need to have symptoms.

No appointments are necessary.

From Lexington Medical Center:

‘Community members who would like to be tested for COVID-19 should drive to the entrance of parking lot “C” at White Knoll High School, located at 5643 Platt Springs Road. Clinicians will administer the tests in a drive-thru format. Patients do not need to get out of their cars.’

For questions about testing log on to www.scdhec.gov.