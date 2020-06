18/22

BRAY, JEREMY MICHAEL

BRAY, JEREMY MICHAEL LARCENY / PETIT OR SIMPLE LARCENY - $2,000 OR LESS TOOLS / POSSESSION, MAKING IMPLEMENTS CAPABLE OF BEING USED IN CRIME REPORT / GIVING FALSE INFORMATION TO LAW ENFORCEMENT, FIRE DEPT. OR RESCUE DEPT. VEHICLE / DAMAGING OR TAMPERING WITH A VEHICLE VEHICLE / DAMAGING OR TAMPERING WITH A VEHICLE NEWBERRY COUNTY