Former Gamecock Jason Cudd signs with South Carolina school

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO) — Former Gamecock big man Jason Cudd is moving right up the road from South Carolina to finish his basketball career.

The 7-footer signed with Newberry Monday, according to the school.

“Jason will make an immediate impact on our program. He has been slowed the last couple of years with a knee injury, but he’s healthy and feeling great,” said Coach Taylor. “We love throwing the ball in the post, and Jason gives a huge target to throw the ball to down there. He also has the skill and decision-making abilities we look for in a Big. I’m happy he wanted to come back to South Carolina to finish his playing career and get his degree.”

Cudd is a center from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where he averaged 18.7 points and 7.6 rebounds as a senior at Socastee High School. After graduation, he played at South Carolina, where he appeared in 23 games as a freshman and was a two-time SEC Honor Roll selection. He then transferred to Olney Central College, where he helped lead the Blue Knights to an overall record of 24-6 and a second-place finish in the Great Rivers Athletic Conference with a 13-5 record.