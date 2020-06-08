Today is World Oceans Day – And We’re Polluting the Heck out of Them

We are adding roughly 8 million tons of plastic to the oceans each year, according to https://www.fauna-flora.org/ Our survival is inextricably tied to the health of the ocean. We have to do better.

“Plastic is accumulating in the world’s oceans at a staggering rate. An estimated eight million tons of plastic – the equivalent of over 26,600 Boeing 747 planes – are swept into our seas and oceans every single year, mainly via rivers and coastal urban centres, through, for example, uncaptured waste, sewage systems, road run-off and littering.”

Here’s the whole article:

https://www.fauna-flora.org/conservation-challenges/ocean-plastic-pollution?gclid=Cj0KCQjww_f2BRC-ARIsAP3zarF3jtwyMADDqZmNIkoQbTth7SPfm4UHUB6_qjSw1i8uOQF7Wt3s1cEaAmDuEALw_wcB