Will Muschamp provides updates as Gamecock football team returns to workouts

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Today the Gamecock football team began voluntary, individual workouts for the first time since spring practice was suspended due to the coronavirus.

Players came back to campus last week to be tested and screened before they were allowed in the team facility, and today they got back to work in preparation for the 2020 season.

Head coach Will Muschamp spoke with the media today to update the protocols in place for the team with regards to COVID-19 testing, workout guidelines, and the other circumstances surrounding this unusual offseason workout regimen.