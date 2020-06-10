Former Gamecock Carmen Mlodzinski picked by Pirates on the first day of MLB Draft

SECAUCUS, N.J. – Gamecock redshirt sophomore pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski was selected in competitive balance round A by the Pittsburgh Pirates on the first day of the 2020 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft Wednesday night (June 10). Mlodzinski was the 31st overall pick in the draft and the highest Gamecock picked in the draft since Clarke Schmidt went No. 16 to the New York Yankees in 2017.

Mlodzinski, a Hilton Head, S.C., native, was 2-1 with a 2.84 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 25.1 innings pitched in the CoVID-19-shortened 2020 season. He combined on a shutout in the 10-0 Opening Day win over Holy Cross (Feb. 14), going seven innings in the victory. He struck out six in seven innings against Northwestern on Feb. 21 and earned the win in 5.1 innings pitched with five strikeouts against Cornell (March 6). Injury cut his sophomore season short, when he made three starts, striking out 11 in 10.2 innings pitched. He made 19 appearances in his freshman season of 2018, earning the win in the Greenville Regional championship game against UNC Wilmington.

The MLB Draft will conclude on Thursday night (June 11) with rounds 2-5. The draft will be televised on ESPN and MLB Network beginning at 5 p.m.

South Carolina Selections in the 2020 MLB Draft

Rd (Pick) Name Team

CBA (31) Carmen Mlodzinski Pittsburgh Pirates

All-Time First Round/Supplemental/Competitive Balance A MLB Draft Selections

Year Name Overall Team

2020 Carmen Mlodzinski $ No. 31 Pirates

2017 Clarke Schmidt No. 16 Yankees

2011 Jackie Bradley Jr.* No. 40 Red Sox

2008 Justin Smoak No. 11 Rangers

2008 Reese Havens No. 22 Mets

2004 Landon Powell No. 24 A’s

2004 Matt Campbell No. 29 Royals

2002 Drew Meyer No. 10 Rangers

1999 Brian Roberts* No. 50 Orioles

1998 Adam Everett No. 12 Red Sox

1990 Brian Williams* No. 31 Astros

1985 Mike Cook No. 19 Angels

1982 Joe Kucharski No. 24 Orioles

1977 Randy Martz No. 12 Cubs

1974 Eddie Ford No. 20 Red Sox

*Supplemental Pick

$Competitive Balance A Pick

Earl Bass, Garry Hancock and Joe McCarthy all were first round picks in the Secondary Phase drafts.