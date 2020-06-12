Clemson’s Weatherly, Strider selected in MLB Draft

CLEMSON, S.C. – Two 2020 Tigers were selected on the second and final day of the MLB draft on Thursday. Clemson’s two draft picks tied for 10th most in the nation and tied for third most in the ACC. The draft was only five rounds (160 picks), 35 rounds less than previous years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and shortened 2020 season.

Junior lefthander Sam Weatherly was selected in the third round (No. 81 overall) by the Colorado Rockies and sophomore righthander Spencer Strider was picked in the fourth round (No. 126 overall) by the Atlanta Braves.

Weatherly (Howell, Mich.), Clemson’s highest-drafted pitcher since 2014 (Daniel Gossett), was a third-team All-American and Clemson’s Friday starter in 2020. He had a 2-0 record with an 0.79 ERA, .096 opponents’ batting average and 43 strikeouts in 22.2 innings pitched over four starts. He had at least eight strikeouts in all four starts and at least 10 strikeouts in each of his last three starts.

In his career, Weatherly is 4-0 with a 3.48 ERA, .195 opponents’ batting average and 106 strikeouts in 72.1 innings pitched over 33 appearances (nine starts). He was the first Tiger chosen by the Rockies since 2013 (Scott Firth).

Strider (Knoxville, Tenn.), who missed the 2019 season due to an arm injury, had an 0-0 record, a 4.50 ERA, .271 opponents’ batting average and 19 strikeouts against just three walks in 12.0 innings pitched over four starts in 2020.

In his career, he is 5-2 with one save, a 4.71 ERA, .226 opponents’ batting average and 89 strikeouts in 63.0 innings pitched over 26 appearances (10 starts). He was the first Tiger chosen by the Braves since 2018 (Jake Higginbotham).

With the two picks, Clemson has had 29 draft selections (which includes three Tigers drafted twice) in five seasons under Head Coach Monte Lee. The 29 draft picks are tied for 11th most in the nation and are third most in the ACC from 2016-20.

None of Clemson’s 2021 newcomers were selected in the five-round draft.