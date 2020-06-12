Man accused of fatal shooting in Camden is arrested

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County deputies say they’ve arrested a man accused of a fatal shooting in Camden Thursday.

Officials say John Jones, 48, is charged with murder for the morning shooting on First Street.

Kershaw County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Orlando Donte Priester, 43.

Deputies are still investigating what led to the shooting.

Jones is being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.