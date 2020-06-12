West Columbia’s Artisan Market makes a comeback

The popular local outdoor shopping experience is returning with safety precautions in place

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — West Columbia’s weekend market is making a comeback.

Starting this Saturday, June 13, the city of West Columbia’s Meeting Street Artisan Market will be open every Saturday, from 9am-1pm.

The market will take place at the Interactive Art Park on Meeting Street.

Organizers have put some safety precautions in place as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

In order to promote social distancing the market will have fewer vendors and those who will be there will be spaced out, and vendors will change on a weekly basis.

Hand washing stations and hand sanitizer stations will also be placed around the market for public use in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.