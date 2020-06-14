Source: Gamecock basketball to play home-and-home with Coastal Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Today, a source confirmed to ABC Columbia that the South Carolina men’s basketball team would be starting a home-and-home series with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers beginning in 2020.

The Gamecocks would be traveling to Conway in December of this season, with Coastal Carolina visiting Colonial Life Arena the following year.

NEW: source tells me @GamecockMBB will face Coastal this year in Conway as part of the non-conference schedule. @abc_columbia — Mike Gillespie (@MikeABCColumbia) June 14, 2020

This will be the first time these two teams square off since 2018, when South Carolina beat Coastal 85-79. They also matched up in 2017, with the Gamecocks edging out a tight 80-78 win.

December’s trip to Conway will mark the first time in program history that South Carolina will travel to Coastal Carolina to play basketball.