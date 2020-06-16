May Tied for Warmest on Record

The heat goes on… May 2020 tied May 2016 for the warmest on record. And 2020 is on pace to be the warmest year on record. This is from yaleclimateconnections.org:

“Global temperature records are more likely to be set during the peak of the solar cycle and during strong El Niño events, given the extra heat from the tropical Pacific Ocean up to the atmosphere. The remarkable warmth of 2020 has come in the absence of an El Niño event and during the minimum of one of the weakest 11-year solar cycles in the past century, underscoring the dominant role human-caused global warming has in heating our planet.”

Here’s the whole article:

https://www.yaleclimateconnections.org/2020/06/may-2020-earths-warmest-may-on-record/