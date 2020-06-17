Emanuel AME 5th Anniversary marked by remembrance and call for action

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Wednesday, June 17, 2020 marks five years since the massacre at the Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston.

On June 17, 2015, Dylann Roof entered the church and shot and killed nine people during a bible study.

Roof was sentenced to death.

Roof is currently being held in a Federal prison.

There are events planned this week to remember the victims.

Organizers say a Unity Walk has been scheduled for Sunday at 1pm in Charleston.

ABC Columbia’s Tim Scott will speak to one AME pastor on the impact of the shooting.

You can see that interview on ABC Columbia News at Five and 6pm. And count on us for continued coverage.