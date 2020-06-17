Prisma Health hosting Free Coronavirus drive thru tests in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–If you are looking for free COVID 19 testing, without an appointment, Prisma Health has several mobile sites.

Prisma Health is hosting a free Coronavirus test Thursday, June 18 at Memorial Stadium, located on South Holly street in Columbia from 10am-2pm.

Officials are also hosting a drive thru site on Friday, June 19 and Saturday June 20 from 10am-3pm.

This testing will take place at Benedict College Charlie W. Johnson Stadium

2047 Two Notch Rd., Columbia (drive-through only)

Officials say no appointment is needed and you should get results within four days.

For a list of additional test sites in the midlands, click here https://www.prismahealth.org/coronavirus/community-testing/