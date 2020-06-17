‘That 70’s Show’ actor, Danny Masterson accused of raping 3 woman

(CNN) –Actor Danny Masterson, best known for his role on “That ’70s Show,” was charged with three counts of rape, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced Wednesday.

Masterson was arrested at 11:30 a.m. PT on Wednesday and released shortly before 3 p.m. PT on a $3.3 million bail, according to information available on the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department website.

Masterson is charged with forcibly raping three women in separate incidents occurring between 2001 and 2003, a press release from the District Attorney’s Office said.